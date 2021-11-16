Nietzsche, Fate, and Frisbees

I was preparing for class this morning (teaching Nietzsche and the problem of fate in Out of the Past) when I heard that Wesleyan’s indomitable men’s Ultimate Frisbee team, Nietzch Factor, qualified on Sunday to play in the National Tournament. It’s the first time in eight years and “only the second time this century.”

Congratulations to this merry, talented, group of athletes!

These often unsung heroes are raising money to get to the tournament in LA. Want to help? They have a GoFundMe page.

In any event, wish them well and cheer them on! Amor fati!!