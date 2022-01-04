Classes Delayed by One Week

Dear friends,

Given the rise in COVID-19 cases and predictions about the trajectory of the pandemic, Wesleyan will delay the beginning of spring semester classes until Thursday, January 27. Spring break will now be March 12–20.

Classes on Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28 will be held virtually before in-person classes resume on Monday, January 31. This will allow students to be tested for COVID-19 at Beckham Hall, and receive results, before they return to in-person learning. Housing will open beginning Thursday, January 27. For more information, students should contact the Office of Residential Life. Students may attend virtual classes January 27-28 from home or on campus, depending on when they move back into campus housing.

All students will be expected to get a COVID-19 test no later than two days prior to arriving at Wesleyan. A PCR test is preferable, but if that is not possible, a rapid test is sufficient. (You may wish to use the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services nationwide testing locator to find the nearest testing site in your hometown.) Please remain vigilant and follow safety protocols—including wearing a mask indoors. There will be a link in WesPortal next week to upload your negative test results. If you test positive, please contact Davison Health Center and do not come to campus until cleared to do so.

TESTING

For those on campus, COVID-19 testing resumes on January 17. All students are required to test twice weekly, and faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to test twice weekly. Employees with approved vaccine exemptions are now required to test twice a week, beginning January 17. January testing schedules for Beckham Hall can be found on Keep Wes Safe.

to test twice a week, beginning January 17. January testing schedules for Beckham Hall can be found on Keep Wes Safe.

BOOSTERS

As a reminder, all students must have a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine to register for classes. All faculty and staff must receive a booster within 30 days of CDC eligibility , in order to be in compliance with the University booster policy. The updated vaccination card should be uploaded to WesPortal, reporting the date on which they received their booster shot, by Friday, January 14.

ISOLATION

The University will follow the new CDC recommendations regarding isolation. People with COVID-19 must isolate for five days, and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), the isolation period will be followed by five days of wearing a mask to minimize the risk of infecting others. Learn more about the University’s new isolation protocol.

FACE COVERINGS

Masks will continue to be required indoors on campus except in one’s own private residential bedroom or in one’s own private office. This includes in shared public spaces, such as classrooms/meeting rooms, the library, dining, and residential common areas. For those who are unvaccinated, masks must be worn indoors and outdoors.

We remain optimistic that with these precautionary measures and your cooperation, our in-person spring semester will be both safe and engaging. We will be holding webinars in the coming weeks to answer questions and offer more detailed descriptions of our plans. A webinar for staff and faculty will be held on Friday, January 14 at 10am; a webinar for students and parents will be held that day at noon. Invitations are forthcoming and will also be found on Keep Wes Safe.

This pandemic has exacted a scarcely imaginable toll around the world. As the new year begins, we acknowledge these losses with sorrow and compassion. We are also hopeful that 2022 will be a year bright with positive possibilities. Thank you for doing your part by keeping our community as safe as possible.

Sincerely,

Michael S. Roth

President