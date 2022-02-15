Basketball Greats

Have you heard about the latest Wesleyan athletic blockbuster? The men’s basketball team has finished the regular season atop the standings in NESCAC for the first time in school history. This represents a great effort by Joe Reilly and the team. Some of the highlights were massive road wins against Williams and Bowdoin as we came down the stretch. Sam Peeks ’22, who has had an amazing season, was named Player-of-the-Week in this period.

https://twitter.com/JPPierson/status/1491634819108847619?s=20&t=WevkGJTpRo3Jg1ssEsn0wQ

This coming weekend we will be hosting the NESCAC tournament at Wesleyan, and we are looking forward to this next phase of the season. The women’s basketball team closed out the season with a big road win against Bowdoin (Caleigh Ryan was smokin!), and they host Hamilton in the first round of the NESCAC tournament this week.

Wish our basketball players all the best as they enter their championship tournaments!