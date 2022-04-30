Wesleyan Weekend

So many events — from playoff competition in lacrosse to orchestral music, dance, hip hop and theater. I’m going to see Horse Girls on Sunday (I even have a small pre-recorded part), and will catch CFA events as best I can. Sailors and rowers are on the water, runners and jumpers are at NESCAC events, and recitals are all around us. Check out these and more:

Sat., 4/30/22 at 8pm in Crowell Concert Hall: @wesleyan_u Orchestra, directed by Adj. Assoc. Music Prof. Nadya Potemkina, features winners of annual Concerto Competition – pianist Umi Ito ’22, violinist Julia Kan ’22. FREE! Masks required. https://t.co/MNdzGDR0sQ #WesCreative pic.twitter.com/3cs0GVdsVZ — Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts (@WesCFA) April 29, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4pm in World Music Hall: @wesleyan_u's Taiko Drumming Ensemble performs the thunderous and thrilling rhythms of Japanese drumming under the direction of Visiting Instructor in Music Fumi Tanakadate. FREE! Masks required. https://t.co/P9sI56bJoi #WesCreative pic.twitter.com/VHKJp8PPCp — Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts (@WesCFA) April 29, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 at Noon in Crowell Concert Hall: the "Bharata Natyam III" advanced class (DANC 382), taught by Professor and Chair of the Dance Department Hari Krishnan, will present "In Love and War." FREE! Masks required. https://t.co/aKhZznYUvC #WesCreative @wesleyan_u pic.twitter.com/taGaDlU3Li — Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts (@WesCFA) April 30, 2022

Sat., 4/30/22 at 7pm in World Music Hall: @wesleyan_u's Chinese Music Ensemble, under the direction of Joy Lu, presents a variety of Chinese and Taiwanese music derived from traditional and contemporary musical works. FREE! Masks required. https://t.co/9CHDpvgRsU #WesCreative pic.twitter.com/cVu4CVG7pc — Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts (@WesCFA) April 29, 2022

Sunday, 5/1/22 at 2pm in Crowell Concert Hall: the Worlds of Dance Showcase will feature @wesleyan_u students performing an exciting array of dance styles from a variety of courses. FREE! Reservations and masks required. https://t.co/IEh7lGhfPm #WesCreative pic.twitter.com/JtqYjyJ4EV — Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts (@WesCFA) April 29, 2022

What a great weekend for the 50th reunions of the classes of 1970 and 1971. Their years on campus were marked by disruption, turbulence and more than a little uncertainty about the future. Sound familiar? I’ve enjoyed my conversations with them and look forward to more.

You can see more 50th Reunion photos here.