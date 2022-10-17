In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, many have come to recognize that the elections on November 8 can have an important impact on how women are able to access reproductive health care across the land. Some candidates aim to impose total bans on abortion, and others want to leave the choice entirely in the hands of the pregnant person and their doctor. As a university president, it is not my role to tell people what to think about the complexities of this issue. But it is my role to remind Wesleyans of the importance of learning about the issue and of participating in public discussions of it.

In this regard, I’d like to remind everyone of a campus event sponsored by FGSS and Wesleyan Reproductive Advocacy & Legislation this Thursday, October 20 at noon in Judd Hall, room 116. Faculty and students will gather to discuss their views on access to reproductive health care.

I’d also like to remind everyone that it’s not too late to apply for mini-grants to support work on political campaigns and voter registration efforts. Learn more about the JCCP Political Engagement Fund and apply online.