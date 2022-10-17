1 thought on “What’s On the Ballot? Reproductive Health Care”

  1. President Roth
    There are many other concerns on the ballot in the upcoming mid term elections
    inflation, border security, crime in our inner cities, the killing of young blacks by other young blacks in our cities, loose bail laws that allow recidivist criminals out onto the streets………
    reproductive rights from a recent NYT poll are only a concern to 5% of the survey….
    so i think that your emphasis is off target to the bulk of the American public, SCOTUS, settled the question, now it’s up to the states to individually decide

    thank you
    ROLL CARDS

