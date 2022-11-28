Two Fall Athletes Score Big!

Before we move on completely to the winter sports seasons, I just want to note a couple of great late season accomplishments and honors our students received. Sophia Lindus ’26 was named both Rookie of the Year and Player-Of-the-Year. A second team All-American, she was also named to the first team all conference squad (along with teammate Bella Ahearn ’23). Sophia had a remarkable year with a great team, and there is no telling how many awards she’ll rack up as a Cardinal over the years.

I’ve known Nick Helbig ’24 since he was a first-year student, and he shines in the classroom and on the football field. This year may have been his finest. He was singled out by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston as the Defensive Player-of-the-Year for Divisions II-III in college football. NESCAC awarded him once again as the best defensive player in the conference, and he was named to the first team all conference squad, where he is joined by Logan Tomlinson ’23.

Congratulations to all our student/athletes. On to the winter seasons!