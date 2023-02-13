RIP Jackson Seivwright

Today, we sent the following message to the campus community:

It is with deep sadness that we write to inform you of the death of Wesleyan student Jackson (Jack) Seivwright ’24. Jack, who was studying abroad this semester, passed away February 12 following a skiing accident. Known on campus as a student-athlete who brought people together, he will be sorely missed by so many. We offer our condolences to Jack’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Jack’s mother, Kimberly Bruno ’89, P’24 sent the following message: “We loved our son Jackson, and we know so many who were lucky enough to know him loved him too. Jack had a unique zest for life and moved through the world with a giant grin. He embraced it all with gusto and always shared his enthusiasm with everyone.

Even as we mourn, it is beautiful here in the Green Mountains Jack called home. So we ask that those of you who knew and loved Jackson go outside, find your own beautiful place of peace and a smile in your heart, and let Jack know you appreciated crossing his too-short path.”

Expressions of condolence may be sent to Dean Mike Whaley at mwhaley@wesleyan.edu, who will collect and forward them to Jack’s family. We will all hold them in our thoughts.

May Jack’s memory be a blessing for his friends and family.