Hockey Stars

As we get ready for spring sports, let’s take a moment for a long round of applause for our men’s hockey team. They finished atop the NESCAC standings, and had a stellar season in almost all respects. Yesterday, the conference released its awards, and several of our players, and our coach, were recognized.

Chris Potter was named coach-of-the-year in NESCAC in this his 20th season leading the Cardinals. It was our best regular season campaign ever, and Chris consistently found ways to inspire great play from his team. This is the fourth time he has been recognized with this honor.

Jake LaChance ’23 was named the conference’s player of the year. A defenseman with an uncanny ability to keep the other team from scoring, he also was highly ranked in key offensive statistics. A team captain, Jake’s strong play throughout the season was recognized by the entire conference.

Erik Voloshin ’24, and Wiggle Kerbrat ’23 were named to the all-conference first team, with Emmet Powell ’23 named to the all-NESCAC second team.

You can read more about these honors here. Go Wes!