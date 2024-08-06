It’s about three months from Election Day — the perfect time for students, faculty and staff to work for the candidates and issues of their choice. At Wesleyan, we have have the great good fortune to have added new leadership for our work in this regard. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean. Dr. Brown-Dean will be the Rob Rosenthal Professor of Civic Engagement and the Executive Director of the Allbritton Center for the Study of Public Life.

Having started only in the last month of the academic year, Dr. Brown-Dean has already developed some stirring initiatives to encourage our students to become active in this important moment for our democracy. We recently sent a joint message to campuses around the country encouraging them to stimulate civic engagement, and I’m going to turn the next section of this blog entry over to her.

At The Allbritton Center for the Study of Public Life, our mission is to cultivate a dynamic community committed to the exploration, understanding, and advancement of public life. We embrace civic engagement as a core value, inspiring individuals to become active participants in shaping their communities and the world at large. As students prepare to return to campus in a few short weeks, we know that many grapple with concerns about the upcoming election, ongoing global conflicts, and what it all means for their future. It raises the question: How do we meaningfully support student engagement in an increasingly polarized environment? I offer a few strategies below that affirm the valuable role institutions of higher education in nurturing this connection.

Develop a Campus Civic Preparedness Plan

Many campuses have a dedicated history of promoting voter registration. Consider, however, whether your campus is prepared to address the complexities of student interest and engagement. Working with partners across your campus such as Academic and Student Affairs, Faculty and Student Leaders, Public Safety, IT and Student Support Services to map a suite of curricular and co-curricular experiences can deepen engagement. For example, do your existing student-facing systems (e.g. learning management, new student checklists, etc.) include voter registration links or address verification letters for those who want to vote locally? How do issue and candidate engagement activities align with experiential learning requirements? What material resources (e.g. micro grants) are available to support student engagement? Your plan may also identify campus-based strategies for addressing conflicts that may arise during the election season. How are faculty empowered to respond to tensions that arise in the classroom? How will student affairs staff address challenges in residential spaces? What types of campus convenings will happen after the election to address resulting frustration, joy, concern, anger, or excitement?

Embrace Local Partnerships

We launched the “Diploma to the Ballot” initiative in partnership with local school districts and state agencies to encourage young people between the ages of 17-25 to register. This non-partisan collaboration helps our students build connections beyond the campus while heightening their sense of civic responsibility. We scaffold this local engagement with national partners to build a more global understanding of citizenship. How might this type of approach help your institution grow its network of employers, community partners, future students, and others? What is the local/state context that shapes the need for collaboration beyond your campus?

Build Inclusively and Intentionally

As we endeavor to increase student involvement in the democratic process, we should also consider the structural barriers to their participation. Those barriers include factors such as citizenship status, socio-economic status, transportation, age, carceral history, and even interest. The growing sense of polarization and a perceived hostility to certain views and experiences may also limit student engagement. Building inclusively and intentionally recognizes those challenges while offering opportunities that align with your institution’s values and priorities. It’s also useful to consider how these challenges students encounter mirror those faced by faculty and staff. Building inclusively and intentionally allows us to maximize the benefits of our commitments while embracing the lived experiences of our university community. Broader debates over public trust in and support for higher education make it even more imperative that we embrace opportunities for collaboration rooted in our shared interests. As a political scientist and self-professed political nerd, I am excited about the possibilities for colleges and universities to be a beacon for informed, responsible, and sustained engagement.

This is a time in American democracy when the involvement of young people can prove decisive. As an educational institution, we believe that such involvement is good for the individual student, good for schools, and good for the country as a whole. We can equip them to participate, have them engage with the issues and the candidates, and help elevate that engagement to be as thoughtful and caring as possible. The time is now.

We’d love to hear your civic engagement is intersecting with local and national elections. What’s not working, and what is? Please write to us by commenting on the blog or write to: engage@wesleyan.edu.