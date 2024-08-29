Arrival Day!

Here we are again! After meeting athletes, international students, and participants in our First Gen program, today The Frosh Arrive! I so enjoy this day filled with promise, excitement…some tears and tons of smiles. This morning’s sunrise was very peaceful, but now there are cars everywhere, Wes athletes carrying trunks, bags and refrigerators, and many a parent wondering what it will be like on the ride home.

It was a jubilant day…from carrying boxes (THANK YOU WES ATHLETES!) to speaking with parents in the chapel, to teaching the class of 2028 the fight song. Plus, our orientation staff did a STUPENDOUS musical performance on Denison Terrace.

HERE WE GO!!