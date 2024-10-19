Wesleyan in India

This week, my Advancement colleagues Frantz Williams ’99 and Cecilia McCall ’91, P’24 joined me in taking the Wesleyan banner on the road to Mumbai and Delhi. We saw several old friends—alumni and parents—and made some new ones—guidance counselors, principals, writers, and even the American Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. I gave a talk about The Student: A Short History at Hindu College at the University of Delhi, and met with teachers and students who were enthusiastic about pragmatic liberal education.

As I prepare to head home later today, I thought I’d share some pictures from our trip.