Veterans Day at Wesleyan

As I often do on the second Monday of November, this morning I met with a group of prospective students and their families in Memorial Chapel. The Early Decision deadline in Admission is just days away, and for many high school students, today’s holiday provides them a little more time to visit the colleges that they are hoping to attend. Here on campus, for the dozens of students, staff, and faculty who are veterans, this is just another working day. But let’s take a moment to be grateful for the vets who are part of our community, and, if we have occasion to do so, to thank them for their service.

Over the years, I have had occasion to get to know and often to celebrate our veterans on campus. Students who have served in the military often bring a distinctive set of life experiences to bear on their studies, and our faculty and staff who have served find innumerable ways to contribute to Wesleyan and to Middletown. I’d like to think we provide these folks with real opportunities to thrive just as they add so much to our community

Working with the Warrior-Scholar Project and other groups, we will continue to recruit military veterans to Wesleyan. They make us proud. Happy Veterans Day!