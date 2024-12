At this time of year, I often reflect on how fortunate I am to have the wonderful colleagues, students and friends that I’ve met through Wesleyan. I am so grateful to part of this community of learning.

Winter is here, and the season will bring new challenges and opportunities. Together, we will face them with creativity, energy and resilience.

Lola, too, is looking ahead:

Wishing all of you peace and joy during this holiday season. See you in the New Year!