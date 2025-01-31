Dynamic Pluralism in Chaotic Times

This morning I sent the following message to the campus community.

Dear friends,



It is so good to be back on campus with colleagues and students. I’ve met with my class a couple of times, and I still get a thrill teaching in the new Frank Center for Public Affairs. Early in the morning, Kari, Lola, and I see athletes heading to practice before dawn; there are art openings in the afternoon; and I’m told the libraries are abuzz late into the night. Wes is alive and well.



Yet looking around the world, we recognize these are anxious times. And sad times, too. Wednesday night’s plane accident in Washington, D.C., reminds us how suddenly an experience we take for granted can become a tragedy. In the chaos of this past week many of us have realized how much we, and our institutions, took for granted our dependence on the government. From Pell Grants and student loans to research support and so much more, universities across the country have relied on governmental support while maintaining their autonomy to teach and learn as they see fit. Freedom of expression—with respect to artistic practice or scholarly research—has long been compatible with government support. This has been good for the country, for our students and teachers—and for the wider world of learning.



Internationalization has also been good for learning. Each year Wesleyan welcomes hundreds of students from around the world, along with dozens of teachers, researchers, and artists. These visitors, along with immigrants to the United States, make an enormous contribution for which we are grateful.



If we hadn’t fully realized it before, we surely now recognize that elections have consequences. But that doesn’t mean that we should be silent in the face of intimidation, scapegoating, and violations of the rule of law. As I’ve said in the past, the University will do everything it can to protect the most vulnerable among us. We remain committed to principles of non-discrimination, including equal protection, regardless of gender, national origin, or citizenship. I am appalled by the attacks on trans people and immigrants. Defending the most vulnerable among us is a duty.



Our university has for decades worked to enhance the educational power of diversity, and we continue to do so. While powerful forces have demonized a caricature of DEI, we remain steadfast in our efforts to treat everyone in our community fairly while helping them feel they belong. These efforts are key to the dynamic pluralism that we seek to cultivate.



In the coming weeks and months, you may have questions about how you or how Wesleyan will be affected by changes in governmental policies. Please reach out to Human Resources or to Academic and Class Deans for help. My office stands at the ready to do what it can.



Wesleyan is almost 200 years old and has seen turbulent times before. We will navigate the current situation consistent with our mission to create “a diverse, energetic community of students, faculty, and staff who think critically and creatively and who value independence of mind and generosity of spirit.” It is so good to be in your company!



Sincerely,



Michael S. Roth

President