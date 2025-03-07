“The Winds of March that Make My Heart a Dancer…” or Spring Break (finally)

Although we are not quite halfway through the semester, this year it seems that our break couldn’t come fast enough. The national and international news has been especially disquieting, with each day seeming to demand some reaction. Of course, the practice of “institutional neutrality” would make things easier… See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. If only.

But let us take deep breaths in the cool March air, catch sight of the crocuses poking out of the soil, and generally find rejuvenation in this break from classes. Our athletes will be competing (men’s basketball hosting the NCAA tournament this weekend!), our theater folks will be rehearsing, and senior theses writers will be working away. We wish them all the very best, while we also gather resources that will propel us all through the rest of the semester.

Lola is ready!

