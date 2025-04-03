Defending Freedom and Higher Education

As many of the readers of this blog know, I have been spending a lot of time over the last couple of months defending civil society in general and higher education in particular from the authoritarian overreach of the White House. My own writings are collected online, but I thought in this blog entry I’d list some of the interviews I’ve done on this topic.

And most recently, I spoke at length with The New Yorker on the importance for speaking out at this moment as a college president: “I think my job as a leader of the university is to speak up for the values that we claim to believe in, especially when they’re at odds with people with enormous power.”