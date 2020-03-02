On Testimonies from Student Athletes

Today, I read the powerful, devastating accounts of the awful experiences that several of alumnae members of the Wesleyan women’s cross-country team published in Wesleying. The Director of Athletics has asked for an investigation by the Office of Equity and Inclusion, and this will begin immediately. I apologize for the profoundly negative experiences that the women recount in their moving testimonies. As I await the results of the investigation, I promise that we will take all necessary steps to fix any systemic issues and to ensure the health and well-being of our student-athletes.

Michael Roth