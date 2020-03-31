Making Face Shields in the Crisis

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'” -Fred Rogers

At a certain point, it’s not enough to look for the helpers. We need to be the helpers. It has been difficult for many to sit idly in quarantine while watching this tragedy unfold. When the call came out for all makers to mobilize their capacity in an effort to protect our medical personnel, we were compelled to respond.

In partnership with the Digital Design Studio, our 3D printers have been running at full speed. We are producing copies of the Verkstan Protective Visor, linked below, and are ready to ship our first 200 pieces to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens on Tuesday night. After that, it’s on to the next one.

While on-site volunteer opportunities are scarce due to the social distancing measures in place, there’s no reason you can’t help too. Below is a list of PPE that you can produce at home. Whether you have access to a printer, a sewing machine, a laser cutter or a simple pair of scissors, you can make a difference too. At the end of the page is a list of Connecticut hospitals that are advertising for donations. If you’re not in CT, chances are very high that you can locate gaps close to home.