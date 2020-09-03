Civic Engagement and E2020 Talks

I received the announcement below of events leading up to Election Day. Lots of interesting talks that help us think about civic engagement.

We are happy to announce the launch of the E2020 Speaker and Events Series! This series will feature an array of public figures from diverse backgrounds – all with compelling messages about the power of students and young people to affect change and urgency of this moment.

On Tuesday September 8, 2020 (6:30pm-8:00pm) we welcome political and human rights activist, Esam Boraey. During a talk entitled: Organizing communities. Strategizing politics. From the Arab Spring to Election, Boraey will speak about his experience as an activist during the Egyptian revolution of 2011, reflect on his work with the American Muslim Alliance and Connecticut Council on Interreligious Understanding, and offer thoughts on this unique moment in American history.

On Thursday September 10, 2020 (6:30pm-8:00pm), we will host “Good Trouble: A New Generation Engages A New Political Season” – which will feature a panel of young organizers and agents of political change (Brayn Chong ‘21, Devin Smith, and others) who will share reflections on their work and thoughts on how to galvanize young people and communities during this unique moment in American history.

The E2020 Speaker and Events Series is a centerpiece of Wesleyan’s E2020 Initiative– the University’s comprehensive effort to support student learning and civic participation, while engaging the public around the electoral process and broader questions related to civic life.