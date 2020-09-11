Don’t Forget Our National Disasters

Today marks the nineteenth anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Our collective memories of the thousands of innocent lives lost—and the innumerable acts of heroism and bravery exhibited by first responders—are no less vivid these many years later.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum held its annual commemoration ceremony this morning, overseen by Executive Vice President and Deputy Director for Museum Programs Clifford Chanin ’75. Its mission is to highlight the importance of documenting our history so that we may continue to revisit, process and learn from it.

As we pause today to remember the victims and the first responders of 9/11, we should vow to remember the lives that have been lost during this global pandemic. As on 9/11, we see both terrible losses and great heroism on the part of frontline workers. And, as on 9/11, we are reminded of the interconnectedness of our world and the importance of caring for and protecting each other, especially during difficult periods.

While the pandemic continues its deadly march in different parts of the country, fires rage across the western part of the United States. So many families are dealing with evacuation, destruction of their homes, and the loss of loved ones! There are many ways to help through donating and volunteering — or just supporting friends on campus whose families are impacted.

On a day like this, I thank my lucky stars to be part of the Wesleyan community. Our semester has gotten off to a good start, but we must remain vigilant here on campus to protect one another. Please wear your masks and avoid crowds. Get tested and act sensibly! Remember!!