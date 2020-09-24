Resist Governmental Attempts to Undermine Anti-Racism

These days there are so many national issues of concern to those in higher education that it can be difficult to decide which one to focus on when. This difficulty generally serves the interests of the current administration, which constantly seeks to shift attention away from non-partisan challenges (climate change, Covid-19) toward partisan issues (law and order, pro-life judges) that it can use to galvanize its base of support. Another such issue has just been manufactured by the Department of Education, and it is one that we in Higher-Ed must focus on now.

About a week ago, the DOE announced a potential investigation of Princeton University – and the issue was race. This shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, the Trump administration had allied itself with the group suing Harvard University over its affirmative action policies (Harvard won the suit, and there is an appeal in process), and it has begun an investigation of Yale University over its use of race in admissions. Now it’s Princeton being targeted. Christopher L. Eisgruber, the university’s president, had announced to the community that the school would do its best to root out legacies of racism, and that they would work to build a more inclusive community by recognizing that “racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded in structures of the university itself.”

Enter the DOE, which wants to investigate Princeton because it has “admitted” to racism. Assistant Secretary of Education Robert King writes that since the university has acknowledged that systemic racism affects its campus even today—a problem affecting higher education institutions across the country which they too are working to address—it may not be entitled to the federal aid it has received since that aid was predicated on declarations of non-discrimination. With language right out of George Orwell’s doublespeak dictionary, the DOE threatens a university with failure to be non-discriminatory because it is trying to become less racist.

It would be easy to just shake one’s head at this latest abuse of power, but we in higher education have a duty to call out such harassment and hypocrisy. During a pandemic, schools, colleges and universities need all the help they can get to protect the most vulnerable members of their communities – especially people of color who are disproportionately affected by this crisis. Instead of helping educational institutions fulfill their obligations to their students and the nation, the DOE engages in cynical attacks on those aiming to strengthen their communities.

Amherst College President Biddy Martin and I have asked dozens of schools to stand against this outrageous attempt to stifle positive change through the statement below. We have been gratified by the response. We stand together in the conviction that trying to serve all members of our communities should not be made the target of costly federal investigations.

September 24, 2020

Across the nation, individuals, families, communities, businesses, corporations, and educational institutions are coming to grips with the country’s legacies of slavery and racial oppression, which stretch back over four hundred years. Recently, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education announced that it will be investigating Princeton University for possible misrepresentations in its reports of adherence to federal non-discrimination law because its president publicly recognized that historic racism has been embedded in the institution over time.

It is outrageous that the Department of Education is using our country’s resources to investigate an institution that is committed to becoming more inclusive by reckoning with the impact in the present of our shared legacies of racism.

As presidents of colleges and universities, we, too, acknowledge the ways that racism has affected and continues to affect the country’s institutions, including our own. We stand together in recognizing the work we still need to do if we are ever “to perfect the union,” and we urge the Department of Education to abandon its ill-considered investigation of Princeton University.

Jeff Abernathy, Alma College

Barbara K. Altmann, Franklin & Marshall College

Carmen Twillie Ambar, Oberlin College

Teresa L. Amott, Knox College

David R. Anderson, St. Olaf College

Lawrence Bacow, Harvard University

Bradley W. Bateman, Randolph College

Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Trinity College

Scott Bierman, Beloit College

Lee C. Bollinger, Columbia University

Leon Botstein, Bard College

Elizabeth H. Bradley, Vassar College

John Bravman, Bucknell University

Mark Burstein, Lawrence University

Alison Byerly, Lafayette College

Michael T. Cahill, Brooklyn Law School

Roger Casey, McDaniel College

Kimberly Cassidy, Bryn Mawr College

Shirley M. Collado, Ithaca College

Paul Condrin, Bentley University

Marc C. Conner, Skidmore College

Nancy Crimmin, Becker College

Ronald J. Daniels, Johns Hopkins University

Elizabeth Davis, Furman University

Sean M. Decatur, Kenyon College

Kent Devereaux, Goucher College

Harry J. Elam, Jr., Occidental College

Margee Ensign, Dickinson College

Damián J. Fernández, Eckerd College

Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, Albright College

Carol L. Folt, University of Southern California

William L Fox, St. Lawrence University

Michael L. Frandsen, Wittenberg University

John Fry, Drexel University

Jorge G. Gonzalez, Kalamazoo College

Jonathan D. Green, Susquehanna University

Amy Gutmann, University of Pennsylvania

Philip J. Hanlon, Dartmouth College

Dennis Hanno, Wheaton College

Kathleen Harring, Muhlenberg College

Anne F. Harris, Grinnell College

David Harris, Union College

Majorie Hass, Rhodes College

Elizabeth Hillman, Mills College

Jonathan Holloway, Rutgers University

Lily Hsu, Laboure College

Joyce Jacobsen, Hobart & William Smith Colleges

Paula Johnson, Wellesley College

Rock Jones, Ohio Wesleyan University

Marisa Kelly, Suffolk University

Cristle Collins Judd, Sarah Lawrence College

Thomas Katsouleas, University of Connecticut

Water Kimbrough, Dillard University

Maria Klawe, Harvey Mudd College

John C. Knapp, Washington & Jefferson College

Frederick M. Lawrence, Phi Beta Kappa Society

Ronald D. Liebowitz, Brandeis University

Hilary L. Link, Allegheny College

Maud S. Mandel, Williams College

Biddy Martin, Amherst College

Michael C. Maxey, Roanoke College

Kathleen McCartney, Smith College

Patricia A. McGuire, Trinity Washington University

Anthony Monaco, Tufts University

Kathleen Murray, Whitman College

S. Georgia Nugent, Illinois Wesleyan University

Melvin L. Oliver, Pitzer College

Lynn Pasquerella, Association of American Colleges & Universities

Laurie L. Patton, Middlebury College

Christina Paxson, Brown University

Lee Pelton, Emerson College

Martha E. Pollack, Cornell University

Vincent Price, Duke University

Wendy Raymond, Haverford College

Ravi S. Rajan, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts)

L. Rafael Reif, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mary Lou Retelle, Anna Maria College

Suzanne Rivera, Macalester College

Clayton Rose, Bowdoin College

Peter Salovey, Yale University

Ruth J. Simmons, Prairie View A&M University

Valerie Smith, Swarthmore College

Clayton Spencer, Bates College

G. Gabrielle Starr, Pomona College

Sonya Stephens, Mount Holyoke College

Tania Tetlow, Loyola University New Orleans

Lara Tiedens, Scripps College

Stephen E. Thorsett, Willamette University

Laura Trombley, Southwestern University

Laura R. Walker, Bennington College

Jianping Wang, Mercer County Community College

Wim Wiewel, Lewis & Clark College

Edward Wingenbach, Hampshire College

David Wippman, Hamilton College