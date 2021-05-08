Women’s Tennis: Little 3 and NESCAC Champs!!

I had the wonderful experience today of watching the Wesleyan Women’s Tennis Team play in the conference championship against Tufts. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season, and many of the matches were very close. As someone who likes to play a little tennis myself, I was so impressed by the incredibly high level of play. The spirit from all the athletes was intense yet comradely. Watching with Athletic Director Mike Whalen, I was able to cheer on one of my students, Polina Kiseleva, as she clinched the championship for the Cardinals. Congratulations to the entire team and Coach Fried. You can read more about the matches here.