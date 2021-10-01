There’s a chill in the air, and the leaves are changing colors. Midterms are around the corner, and we’ve already had dance recitals and a home football game (what a dominating performance). After great preparation and more than a little anxiety, with masks and regular testing, we are having a much more normal semester than I’d feared in mid-August. One month into the semester, I know that students and faculty are making progress on important projects, and staff is supporting that work while planning for Wesleyan’s long term future.

I’ve already mentioned how much fun I’ve had seeing our students perform at a high level in athletics. And this week something terrific happened when NESCAC chose three Wesleyan students as players-of-the-week!

Liam Devanny ’23 – the men’s soccer goalie who has been super in the net for the Cardinals.

Brina Kuslak ’23 – the women’s volleyball middle blocker was a “kill machine” for Wes during the last week. (Check out the games this weekend!)

Audrey Lavey ’23 – the women’s soccer forward had three goals during the week, including two within a few minutes against Bowdoin.

As we move into October, let’s cheer on the Wes folks doing great things all around campus. And let’s stay vigilant about reducing Covid risk…. By doing so, we make everything else possible.