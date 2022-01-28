Here’s To A Great Semester!

This message went out today, and now we are preparing for the arrival of more students AND MORE SNOW! Stay safe and keep warm!

Dear friends,

Welcome back to campus for the Spring 2022 semester! For those that have been steadily working throughout winter session, thank you for your efforts!

As we ended 2021, there was a degree of uncertainty as to how COVID-19 might impact the spring semester and our overall operations. The precautionary measures we’ve put in place for the coming term should help keep us “safe enough” to have a semester filled with exuberant learning in and outside the classroom. While we are starting off the semester with a few restrictions, we hope to ease those as soon as we know our plans are working as expected. You can always find the latest information on our Keep Wes Safe website.

I look forward to seeing you all around campus for what promises to be an inspired semester.