Little Three Champs in Baseball and Women’s Lacrosse

Now that the WesFest visits have concluded (what great groups of young people were on campus this month!), I want to use the blog to congratulate two teams that won Little Three Championships this spring. The baseball team won its first championship in six years after claiming wins against Amherst and Williams a few weeks ago.

You can catch the next game on Dresser Diamond on Friday afternoon.

The Women’s Lacrosse team is having a stellar season and is ranked 11th in the country. This spring they beat Amherst and Williams handily. As our athletics website reminds us: Wesleyan’s third Little Three title in the past four seasons signals the massive evolution of the program in recent years. Prior to 2017, the Cardinals had won the Little Three just three times and went without one for 34 straight seasons (1983-2016).

The women head to Connecticut College for their final game of the regular season. Watch for them in the playoffs!

These spring season Little Three Champs join the championship women’s tennis team — which remains undefeated! All Wes teams are a joy to watch and make us proud!