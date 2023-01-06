Remembering Representative Quentin Williams

Yesterday we learned the very sad news that Quentin Williams, who represented Middletown in the Connecticut General Assembly, was killed in a car accident. I first met “Q” years several years ago, and, like everyone who knew him, I was struck by his energy, optimism and … that SMILE. As our state representative, he listened attentively, worked constructively and was indefatigable in support of those most in need. He was joyfully dedicated to the common good, and when one was with him, more things seemed possible.

Our hearts go out to Q’s family, colleagues and friends. The Middletown community will gather to honor Q’s life at 7:00 pm Friday, 1/6, on Middletown’s South Green (corner of Main St and Pleasant St). All are welcome.

May his memory long be a blessing.