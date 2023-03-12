National Champ: Grace Devanny!

As spring break beings, several of our students have been competing in championships for their winter sports seasons. Marco Gaita ’23 won his first match in the NCAA Wrestling Championships, and Izzy Paez ’26 will be competing in the 200 meter butterfly. A senior and a first year student competing at the highest levels!

Speaking of the “highest levels,” the Women’s Track and Field team has been passing folks all year. Jordan Walter, ’25 Kenzie Kelly, ’25 Maeve Hoffman ’23, and Jane Hollander ’23 finished in 8th place in the distance medley race, set a school record and received All-American honors! And the Wes team also has the National Champion in the 400 meters race. All-American Grace Devanny ’23 capped off her stellar career with a school record and one of the fastest times in Div III history.

Congratulations to Grace and all the Wesleyan athletes finishing up winter sports or starting their spring seasons.