Crew! Crew!

Have you seen the bumper sticker, “I Can’t, I have Crew“? Student-Athletes are often incredibly busy as they juggle challenging schedules, but rowers may have the most intense calendars of all. And yet, they get little in the way of cheers and support in the moment. THEY ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A BODY OF WATER, after all. So, let’s take a moment to cheer for the Wesleyan crew teams!!

The women’s team finished the season in the number two spot in the whole country– right behind #1 Wellesley (who clearly has name issues). They had a tremendous season and peaked at just the right moment. You can read more about it here.

The men’s team also finished number two in the whole country (who cares which school was just a few strokes ahead)! Again the team built on success over the course of the season to finish at this most elite level. More on their accomplishments here.

Let’s hear it for some of the hardest working student-athletes out there! Go Wes!!