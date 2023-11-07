First Tuesday in November means IT’S ELECTION DAY! If you vote here in Middletown (where there are important local elections), and live on campus, your polling station is likely to be Beckham Hall. We went early this morning. No lines!

Over the next year, Wesleyan will be doing its part, and working with hundreds of colleges and organizations across the country, to encourage people to participate in the electoral system. This will mean helping students find ways to work on campaigns, organize around issues, and play a role in the democratic process.

Vote today and get ready to protect our democratic practices by participating in them. Whatever your political beliefs, find a way to engage!