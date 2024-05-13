NESCAC Champs + NCAA

As classes have ended and students prepare for finals, many athletes are reaching peak performance time. This is certain true for the Men’s Crew Team, which this past weekend won its First NESCAC Championship! Congratulations to Coach Carney and the guys.

The Women’s Crew team places third in the very competitive NESCAC Conference. All our rowers have had tremendous seasons.

Speaking of tremendous seasons, the Men’s Lacrosse Team won the NESCAC conference for the second time in team history, and both men’s and women’s lacrosse teams hosted the NCAA’s this past weekend on campus. The men lost a tough one on Saturday, while the Women’s Lacrosse Team had a decisive victory to advance to the next round of the national tournament. They will meet Colby next weekend.

The Women’s Tennis Team continued its dominant ways with its 5th straight NESCAC conference championship a week or so ago. The conference named Caitlyn Ferrante ’24 the 2023-24 NESCAC Player of the Year and Jackie Soloveychik ’24 won the conference’s Rookie of the Year award. And then on this past weekend they won big victories in two rounds of NCAA play. They move on to play Emory in the next round.

And catching up on late things, I failed to acknowledge that Baseball won the Little Three this year, and the skillful and courageous men’s Rugby Team was crowned New England Champs this year, and this earned them a spot in the Nationals.

Lots of great effort and many great achievements. Go Wes!