Crew! Crew! Crew! Crew!

What a weekend for the Wesleyan crew teams! The men won the National Championship for the first time in team history, just nosing out the team from Williams College. This is a great group of scholar athletes who have arrived at the pinnacle of their sport.

The women’s team was right behind them, finishing in 2nd Place at the National Championships. This is the second year in a row that the women’s crew team are national runners-up, and this is a great display of teamwork, grit and perseverance.





This weekend closes out our spring sports season. So much to be proud of!