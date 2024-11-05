Yesterday I sent the following message to all faculty, staff and students at Wesleyan.

Americans will now cast their votes in one of the most consequential elections in our country’s history. By now, many of us will have already taken advantage of early voting or mailed in absentee ballots to home districts. Others will exercise their right to choose our own leaders by voting on Tuesday. Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



I am proud of the work many of our students, faculty, and staff have done in the runup to Tuesday’s election, including efforts led by Rob Rosenthal Distinguished Professor of Civic Engagement Khalilah Brown-Dean and sociologist/faculty director of the Allbritton Center Robyn Autry. The Wesleyan Media Project has continued its tireless efforts to analyze the endless political advertisements bombarding us these last several months. The participation of so many from our university in the public sphere is one of our great strengths.



Transportation Services and the Jewett Center for Community Partnerships will offer free rides to the polls for our students, with van transportation running every 15 minutes from the steps of Usdan on Wyllys Ave. If voting before or after the workday is not possible for any employee, check with your supervisor today to find a reasonable time to vote during the day on Tuesday. I look forward to seeing the Wesleyan community out in force.