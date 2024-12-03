Today, December 3rd, is Giving Tuesday, a chance to support organizations around the world working with those in need. The needs seem greater than ever, and whether you are supporting education, healthcare, community organizations, peace efforts, or the environment, this Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a great day to find your generosity. Over the years, thousands of alumni, parents, students, and friends have chosen to support their alma mater on this day. By giving to Wesleyan, donors have added millions of dollars to our Financial Aid resources. This is the power of collective action. By joining others to help those with need, we all grow stronger.

Giving Tuesday is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through collective generosity. Annually, Wesleyan alumni, parents, students, and friends make an incredible impact on a range of priorities at Wesleyan, from financial aid and first-generation student support to student life and athletic programs.

Whether you choose to focus your generosity on Giving Tuesday, at calendar year-end, or on Wesleyan Giving Day this upcoming February during Engagement Month, I hope you will give to your favorite and most pressing causes this year, and I hope that Wesleyan will be among them.