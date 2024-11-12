From Fall Glory to Launching Winter Sports

So much to celebrate with our Wesleyan student athletes this fall. We can start with tennis, and the national champion Jackie Soloveychik ’27 taking the ITA crown. Renna Mohsen-Breen ’25 and Lane Durkin ’27 took the doubles crown in the regionals. The Women’s Crew team continued its excellent run, with a 2nd place finish in the Head-of-the-Charles regatta. Stephanie Ager ’26 is enjoying a remarkable season in cross country, winning accolades across the conference. The Women’s Volleyball Team continues to compete at the highest level, winning an incredibly exciting match at home against Trinity. They are off to the NESCAC semifinals next weekend.

Tournaments are underway for both our soccer teams. After an incredible regular season, the women’s team lost a heartbreaker to Colby last weekend, but they are primed for NCAA success. They begin the tournament in Scranton, while the men will be in the NCAA tournament up at Babson. The Women’s Field Hockey Team will be in the NCAA tournament for the first time! They will be at home tomorrow, Wednesday at Hicks Field.

The Men’s Crew Team finished behind a couple of Div I schools and ahead of all Div III schools at the final regatta at the Wormtown Chase. Liam Calhoun ’26 was recognized by NESCAC for his superb cross-country season, as the team put in a solid season.

The Football Team capped off a season of thrills and chills by winning its first ever outright NESCAC championship with an outstanding win over Trinity on Saturday. Niko Candido ’25 led the Cardinal offense, and once again the defense did an amazing job. Congratulations to Coach DiCenzo and the entire squad.

And now it’s time for winter sports! Hold on to your Cardinal hats!!