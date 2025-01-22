Welcome to the New Semester!





This message was sent to the Wesleyan campus community earlier this week.

Welcome back to campus! As we prepare for the spring semester, we are mindful of the challenges faced by so many—from wildfires to war. We are also cognizant of signs of hope, whether it is rebuilding neighborhoods or building peace. A commitment to education, I’ve long believed, is itself a sign of hope, a sign that together we can learn to enhance our own capacities while contributing to making the world a better place. It is with this commitment and these hopes that I welcome you back to Middletown. Have a great semester!





